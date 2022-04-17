Menu
DeLuca, Patricia, - 86, of Galloway, passed away on April 10, 2022 at Cooper Hospital. She attended Holy Spirit Grammar School in Atlantic City, NJ, and Atlantic City High School (1953). Patricia worked at the Claridge, Hilton and Bally's Casino for 22 years. She was employee of the month at all three casinos. Patricia was the Treasurer of the Irish-American Cultural Society. She danced with the Circle of Friends at the Irish Center in Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore Dancers. Patricia traveled to multiple states to watch her granddaughter play soccer starting from youth through college. She loved to travel throughout the states and most loved her Irish cruise and trip to Ireland. She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Jane Woods. Patricia is survived by her children, Jeananne Attardi (Paul) and Michael DeLuca; her granddaughter, Anna Attardi; her nieces, Karen Rowell, Donna Munyon, and Nancie Woods; and her nephew, Jimmy Woods. Thank you everyone for your prayers, well wishes, cards, texts, calls, visits and a special thanks to Rich, Margaret, Bonnie, Ed, Pat, and Mary. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 20, from 10am to 11am with a Mass at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ
Apr
20
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
