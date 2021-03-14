I spoke with my brother "Butch" yesterday and he told me of Patty's death. And so, I took out a picture of Patty and me going to the prom. She was my childhood girlfriend and the picture always reminds me of why. It also reminds me of running in and out of her house in New Gretna and having fun with her family, with Jeanne, Beverly, and Deane. Judy and I always have wine with dinner and we toasted Patty last night. When we last saw each other we wondered why we had not been more in touch through the years. However, I am very glad she had a wonderful life with you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Bob Smith April 12, 2021