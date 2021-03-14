Fallucca, Patricia "Patty Cramer", - 77, of Port Republic, passed away on February 24, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. It was a beautiful winter day to go to heaven. The snow drop flowers in her backyard were just starting to bloom. Patty is survived by her two children, Glenn and AnneMarie; three siblings, Dean, Beverly, and Jeanne; and three grandchildren, Lucas, Sophie, and Violet. Glenn lives in central Washington state, and is employed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. AnneMarie, a former pharmacist, lives in western South Carolina with her husband Jed and their three children. Dean and Beverly live in South Jersey, and Jeanne lives in the mountains of Tennessee. Patty grew up in New Gretna and was the first-born child of Stanley and Thelma Cramer. Stanley and Thelma built the Chestnut Neck Boatyard in Port Republic; they operated the boatyard for most of their lives. After Patty graduated from Southern Regional High School, she moved with her family to the second floor of the boatyard. Growing up in New Gretna and living at the boatyard shaped Patty's early life with the colorful characters of the Pine Barrens; she was surrounded by many people with a sense of humor and a hard work ethic. She always felt at home with smell of the salt marsh nearby. Patty met her husband of 53 years while taking a stroll in Egg Harbor. John Fallucca was driving from Hammonton to Egg Harbor in his freshly washed and waxed car; he spotted Patty walking down Philadelphia Avenue. He decided to pull his car over and ask her out on a date. They married when Patty was 19 years old, and together, they lived a simple, happy life in the woods of Port Republic. Until the day he passed away almost four years ago, he said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. John was a Pleasantville middle school teacher and Patty worked as an executive office assistant at Stockton University and at the ACUA. Patty thoroughly enjoyed her work and the people she worked alongside. The windmills that were built by the ACUA were planned and built during her time there. It was the most rewarding project she worked on and being a part of that action was the highlight of her career. When Patty was not at work, she gave back to Port Republic through volunteer work. Patty was one of the founders of the Port Republic Historical Society and served in the PTA. She loved Earth Day and always volunteered to help with that annual event. Patty loved box turtles. She enjoyed all the wildlife that lived in the Pine Barrens. She would often drink a glass of wine while trying a new dinner recipe in the evenings after work. Her bird feeders were always humming with activity and her flowers in the yard bloomed throughout the spring well into the fall. Patty enjoyed taking long walks, visiting her kids and grandchildren, traveling, listening to music, and dancing with John. Patty was a wonderful cook. Many people would ask her for her recipes so eventually she decided to write two cookbooks. She printed out many cookbooks and passed them along to her family and friends. The most loved recipes were Patty's meatballs, chicken soup, salads, crab cakes, and pancakes. Glenn fondly remembers accompanying his Mom on trips to the grocery store from the time he was a little boy into his adulthood. Throughout Glenn's life, he loved taking walks with his Mom down to the "triangle" in Port and retracing their steps back home. Glenn and Mom were gentle, kindred spirits. AnneMarie remembers her Mom always being up for adventure and her easy laughter. AnneMarie loved watching movies with her Mom. They would sit under Nanny's crocheted blankets on the couch and watch Masterpiece Theater, Mystery, and the movies queued in Mom's Netflix account. A lifetime of special memories marked Patty's deep commitment to family, friendship, and the town of Port Republic. Patty Fallucca will be deeply missed by all that enjoyed her gentle presence and kind smile. There will be no public memorial service at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
