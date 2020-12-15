Johnson, Patricia Ann (Patsy), - 77, of Naples, FL Patricia Ann (Patsy) Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, peacefully passed away Saturday, December 12, at her home in Naples, Florida. Patsy was born April 19, 1943, in Passaic, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Neal J. Johnson, and her children, Meghan (Craig) Zimmermann of Ohio, Scott (Shannon) Johnson of California, Courtney (Jeffrey) Holman of Naples, and Erin (John) Sarrett of Naples, and 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Francis McConnell. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Naples. Memorials may be made to MSA Research Fund at multiplesystematrophy.org
. Special thanks to Avow Hospice and Bright Star Home Health Care for their services. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.