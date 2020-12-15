Menu
Patricia Ann Johnson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Johnson, Patricia Ann (Patsy), - 77, of Naples, FL Patricia Ann (Patsy) Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, peacefully passed away Saturday, December 12, at her home in Naples, Florida. Patsy was born April 19, 1943, in Passaic, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Neal J. Johnson, and her children, Meghan (Craig) Zimmermann of Ohio, Scott (Shannon) Johnson of California, Courtney (Jeffrey) Holman of Naples, and Erin (John) Sarrett of Naples, and 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Francis McConnell. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Naples. Memorials may be made to MSA Research Fund at multiplesystematrophy.org. Special thanks to Avow Hospice and Bright Star Home Health Care for their services. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.
Dr. Johnson,
I am so sorry to hear about your wife’s passing. She was such a nice person and looked so beautiful each time she came into the bank. I enjoyed seeing each of you!
Beth Morrison
Beth
December 23, 2020
I will always cherish the friendship that Patsy and I had through all our high school years and even after. She was a great friend. Ed and I were in their wedding and Ed was Neal’s best man. We went to Bermuda with them and with Don and Diane. Good times! There is a special place for her in heaven.
Great memories!
Snuffy Loftus
Snuffy Loftus
Friend
December 19, 2020
Patsy and I were best friends in High School. I just found out about her death and even though we, over the years, have not been in touch with each other, my heart breaks for Neal, her children and grand children. We were inseparable then and I will always treasure the memories we had together.
Polly Del Vero
Friend
December 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gerry simpkins
Friend
December 18, 2020
Meg and family,
Know that you and your family are in our prayers through this time. Your love of your mom surely shined, and those memories will live on to share.
My condolences, with hugs,
Kristen Rocco
Kristen Rocco
Friend
December 18, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to Patsy’s friends and family. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time. 2Cor 3:1-3.
B
December 15, 2020
Christina Duman
December 15, 2020
Patsy was an extraordinary wife, loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend, and superb cook & hostess. Her love and grace will live on in her dedicated family. Patsy is in our hearts forever. May peace and comfort be with Neal and her children/grandchildren. ♥
Denise and Marty Holman
Family
December 15, 2020
We offer our greatest condolences at this time to family and friends.
Robert Porter
December 15, 2020
