Kowaleski, Patricia Nora, - 75, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2022. Patty was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Marie (Ahern) Gallagher. She was proud graduate of Little Flower High School. She was formerly employed at the I.R.S in Philadelphia, the Brigantine School System, and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority where she made many lifelong friends throughout her career. She loved the beach and reading a good book but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Patricia will be missed by sons Timothy, John (Rianon), James (Kristina Gregovszki), Jason, and Daniel. She is also survived by her grandchildren Callie and John-John, sister Diane Hennessy (Joseph), brother Thomas, former husband Henry as well as many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Patricia on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 9:30am to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8Th Street South, Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11AM at the church. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Patricia please visit www.keatesplum.com
The family kindly requests Mass Cards in lieu of flowers. Family services of Keates-Plum Funeral Home. Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.