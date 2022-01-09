Menu
Patricia Nora Kowaleski
Kowaleski, Patricia Nora, - 75, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2022. Patty was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Marie (Ahern) Gallagher. She was proud graduate of Little Flower High School. She was formerly employed at the I.R.S in Philadelphia, the Brigantine School System, and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority where she made many lifelong friends throughout her career. She loved the beach and reading a good book but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Patricia will be missed by sons Timothy, John (Rianon), James (Kristina Gregovszki), Jason, and Daniel. She is also survived by her grandchildren Callie and John-John, sister Diane Hennessy (Joseph), brother Thomas, former husband Henry as well as many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Patricia on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 9:30am to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8Th Street South, Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11AM at the church. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Patricia please visit www.keatesplum.com The family kindly requests Mass Cards in lieu of flowers. Family services of Keates-Plum Funeral Home. Brigantine.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Thomas Church
331 8Th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Jan
12
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Church
331 8Th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Praying for comfort and strength for the family!
We will miss seeing her. She always had a smile on her face.
Deborah Pucci
Neighbor
January 14, 2022
Going to miss your smile and kind heart! May you rest in peace in the loving arms of our loving Father in heaven!
Dee Bellezzi
January 14, 2022
We will miss you forever. Rest In Peace.
Kris Gregovszki
Family
January 12, 2022
Pat was such a gracious and kind person when I worked with her during my tenure at ACUA. She always had a beautiful and bright smile. I'm sorry to hear about her passing. Your family is in my prayers.
Soni L. Inman (McFadden)
Work
January 10, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of the loss of Pat! She was a beautiful lady with a perpetual smile! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Revelle
Friend
January 10, 2022
Offering prayers and condolences to the family during this difficult time. She will forever be in your hearts and watching you all from above. So sorry for your loss.
Ann Ferrizzi
Other
January 9, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Jean Frugoli
Family Friend
January 7, 2022
One of my dear friends!! Will miss you so!! My condolences to the entire family. She had such a lovely smile!!
Special thoughts to Diane as they were such dear sisters and friends!! May she rest in peace.
Marge Menale
Friend
January 9, 2022
Sending light love and prayers for comfort to our nephew in law Tim and all of the family.. with heartfelt condolences..
Donna and Charles Gallagher
January 8, 2022
Dorothy
Riechel
Friend
January 8, 2022
To all of the Kowaleski brothers, I am sorry to hear of your loss. This must be tough. I am sure she is looking at all of you proud right now and hope you have some moments of peace. With Respect, Neil Ebner
Neil` Ebner
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
