Patricia Anne Laffey
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Laffey, Patricia Anne, - of Somers Point, died on December 24th, 2021 from a long-time illness at Shore Memorial Hospital, with family at her side. Born in Philadelphia, she was 72, a retired schoolteacher at St. Ann's, Wildwood and formerly taught in Philadelphia at St. Bernard's and Visitation grammar schools. She was predeceased by daughter Michele, parents John and Mary Mitchell, and brother John. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eugene T. Laffey, son Joseph, sister Theresa, brothers Rick and Dan. She leaves five grandchildren, Brendon (Erika), Kevin, Allison, Caitlin, and Joseph. Funeral service is Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Family suggests casual attire. Pat was active with Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and LOAH Cape May County Division. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to "Pat Laffey Memorial Fund", to be distributed to Pat's charities for heart disease and cancer research. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Notre Dame De La Mer Parish at St. Ann Church
2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ
Jan
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Notre Dame De La Mer Parish at St. Ann Church
2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ
Radzieta Funeral Home
We are sorry to hear of Pat's passing She was was such a foid friend to Pat Catherman They are in heaven together. From Logue and McGee family.
Maureen Logue
Friend
March 17, 2022
