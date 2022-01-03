Laffey, Patricia Anne, - of Somers Point, died on December 24th, 2021 from a long-time illness at Shore Memorial Hospital, with family at her side. Born in Philadelphia, she was 72, a retired schoolteacher at St. Ann's, Wildwood and formerly taught in Philadelphia at St. Bernard's and Visitation grammar schools. She was predeceased by daughter Michele, parents John and Mary Mitchell, and brother John. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eugene T. Laffey, son Joseph, sister Theresa, brothers Rick and Dan. She leaves five grandchildren, Brendon (Erika), Kevin, Allison, Caitlin, and Joseph. Funeral service is Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Family suggests casual attire. Pat was active with Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and LOAH Cape May County Division. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to "Pat Laffey Memorial Fund", to be distributed to Pat's charities for heart disease and cancer research. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.