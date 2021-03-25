Lassor, Patricia M., - 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on March 23rd, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living of Cape May. She was born in Philadelphia as the oldest of 6 children to the late Arthur and Veronica Pierson. Patricia graduated as Valedictorian from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia, PA. She married the late Robert O. Lassor in 1948 and resided in Philadelphia and then Levittown, PA until 1999 when they retired and moved to Cape May Court House, NJ. Patricia is survived by her 8 children: Patricia (Peter) Caputa, of Eagle Rock, PA; Kathleen (Gary) Chirico, of Langhorne, PA; Anna Abbatiello, of Rio Grande, NJ; Michele Marchione, of Levittown, PA; Linda (Thomas) Knoblauch, of Philadelphia, PA; Robert (April) Lassor, of Cape May Court House, NJ; Elaine Culpepper of Levittown, PA; Carl Lassor of Newark, DE. She is also survived by 26 Grandchildren and 36 Great Grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Pat will be fondly remembered as a kind, loving and selfless Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother whose greatest joy came when she was surrounded by her loving family. She also loved reading and working on a good puzzle book. Every year at Christmas she loved to bake her famous "Grand Mom's Coffee Cake" as well as mounds of delicious cookies that she distributed to her large family. After raising her 8 children, she enjoyed traveling the USA with her husband in their RV and together they visited all 48 contiguous states. Patricia was a devout Catholic who regularly attended Queen of the Universe Church in Levittown, PA and then Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cape May Court House, NJ. All friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service in memory of Patricia, which will be held on Friday, March 26, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.