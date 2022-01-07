Levin, Patricia Ruth, - 81, of Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022 at Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Division. She was born on October 18, 1940 in Atlantic City where she lived with her grandparents. In 1966, she married the love of her life, Louis Levin. They were happily married for 55 years. They raised their family in Philadelphia, Somers Point and Seaville. She loved movies, musicals, sports, trivia and the beach. But Pat's greatest love was her family. All of her children were proud to call her Mom and she will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Bernard and Lillian O'Brien; parents, Harry and Ruth Powell; her brother, Bill Powell; sister-in-law, Louise Franklin (Joseph); and grandson, Louis Levin. She is survived by her husband, Louis M. Levin; her children, Trish Laverty (Tim), Chrissy Levin and Louis M. Levin, Jr. (Tatiana); and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Brenna, Natalia, Maria and Matthew. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ at 10:30AM followed by mass at 11:00AM. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.