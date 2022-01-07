Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ruth Levin
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Levin, Patricia Ruth, - 81, of Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022 at Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Division. She was born on October 18, 1940 in Atlantic City where she lived with her grandparents. In 1966, she married the love of her life, Louis Levin. They were happily married for 55 years. They raised their family in Philadelphia, Somers Point and Seaville. She loved movies, musicals, sports, trivia and the beach. But Pat's greatest love was her family. All of her children were proud to call her Mom and she will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Bernard and Lillian O'Brien; parents, Harry and Ruth Powell; her brother, Bill Powell; sister-in-law, Louise Franklin (Joseph); and grandson, Louis Levin. She is survived by her husband, Louis M. Levin; her children, Trish Laverty (Tim), Chrissy Levin and Louis M. Levin, Jr. (Tatiana); and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Brenna, Natalia, Maria and Matthew. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ at 10:30AM followed by mass at 11:00AM. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue, ABSECON, NJ
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue, ABSECON, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.