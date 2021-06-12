Lynch, Patricia M., - 85, of North Wildwood, Patricia Margaret Lynch, known to friends as Pat or Patsy, passed peacefully on June 8th 2021 at the age of 85 surrounded by her family. Pat was born December 22nd 1935 to James and Margaret (Kaufeld) Lynch, and was the youngest of five siblings. After graduating high school, she went through Mercy Fitzgerald's nursing program to begin her lifelong career as a nurse and caregiver. She worked at Fitzgerald Mercy, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital, and the Red Cross. Pat resided in Havertown, upon retiring she returned to live in her childhood home in North Wildwood, NJ. She was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Eagles, Phillies, and her Fightin' Irish. Pat had an infectious laugh enjoyed by her many friends and all she encountered. You couldn't help but laugh or smile when you heard it. It was her calling card. Pat had a zest for life, and cherished time spent with friends and family. Survived by seven nieces and nephews (Steven, Mary, Bobby, Kathy, Peggy, Eddie, and Rose), eighteen great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-grand nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings James, Walter, Terrence and Marion. Pat's services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260. On Monday, June 14, 2021. Visitation at 10 am, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 am Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.