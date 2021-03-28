Mangiello, Patricia "Patsy", - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully in her home on March 23, 2021. Patsy was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Joe Mangiello. Patsy was born in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Mays Landing. She was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and attended Atlantic Cape Community College. She was known for her craftiness – sewing Halloween costumes, dresses and later making wreaths for all she knew. Over the years, she held several secretarial jobs. Patsy suffered two brain aneurysms in 1999 and defied the odds of life with the loving and unconditional care and support of her husband. Throughout it all, Patsy was quick witted and had a big heart. Pat was predeceased by her son Joseph, granddaughter Kylie, her parents Robert and Dorothy Morris and her sister Joan Pansa. Patsy will be forever cherished by her husband, Joe Mangiello; her children, Tricia Monteith and her husband Bill; her daughter Tara Kostek and her husband Michael; her three grandchildren, Mikey, Emma, and Katie; her brother, Robert Morris and his wife Natalie; her sister Alice Guinta and her husband Paul; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 6-8pm. A private family burial will be held on April 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.