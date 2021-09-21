McDowell, Patricia A., - 82, of Somers Point, NJ passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Patricia was born in Somers Point, NJ and was a graduate of Ocean City High School, class of 1957. She worked as a Section Head for Prudential in Linwood, NJ and also worked at World Class Flowers in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Patricia loved to play tennis and golf. Surviving are her longtime friend and business partner, Mary E. McFadden of Somers Point, NJ, two sisters, Mary V. Orlando of Cape May Court House, NJ and Charlotte I. McDowell of Mays Landing, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Kathryn McDowell, and six siblings. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 24th at 1 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.