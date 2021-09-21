Myerson, Patricia, - 85, of Ormond Beach, Florida Patricia Myerson (Keating) died peacefully on Saturday, September 11 after a brief illness. Born on August 9, 1936 in Atlantic City, NJ, Pat graduated from Atlantic City High School and went on to earn her nursing diploma from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She met her husband, Mike Myerson, at the Jersey Shore, and they were married on September 7, 1958 in Ventnor City, NJ. They moved to Rochester, NY to raise their family, including son Jeff, Sugar Land, TX, and two daughters, Sandy Myerson, Yardley, PA, and Jill Feldman, Libertyville, IL. In addition to her children, Pat is survived by her brothers Walter Keating, Palm Springs, CA and John Keating, Ocean City, NJ, and four grandchildren, Kyle, Connor, Rachel, and Collin. Pat was a proud RN, first working at the Children's Seashore House in Atlantic City and then at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in one of the country's earliest Intensive Care Units. After moving to Rochester, Pat continued to work as an RN, finally retiring after 58 years. In addition to raising her family and being an RN, she was an avid seamstress, creating clothing, costumes, curtains, and puppets. She was actively involved in a number of volunteer organizations throughout her lifetime, including Rochester General Hospital's TWIG volunteer services, serving as a marshall for LPGA tournaments, sewing costumes for the Naples, FL Community Theater, and supporting the American Red Cross through blood drives and Disaster Management. Pat supported her family in all their activities, including sailing at Newport Yacht Club, high school swim meets, and scouting. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, barefoot boating, and traveling the world. She and Mike retired to Florida where they were members of The Strand in Naples, FL and Plantation Bay CC in Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the American Red Cross Coast to Coast Chapter Disaster Services or Halifax Health Hospice. Condolences may be submitted via the family guest book at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
The family will celebrate Pat's life in a private ceremony.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.