Nesbitt, Patricia Helen, - 74, of Cape May Court House, passed away on December 7, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Funeral service will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, North Wildwood, NJ, on December 18, 2021 at 11am with Reverend David Shank of Calvary Chapel of Erma, NJ officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ. Visitation will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood on December 18, 2021 at 10am. Ingersoll-Greenwood will be handling the funeral arrangements. Patty was born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Helen Langley on September 18, 1947. She went to high school at Lower Township Regional High School and graduated in 1965. She had a 50+ year career in The Banking Industry and worked various positions for Marine Bank, Chemical Bank, and PNC Bank. Before retirement, she was Commercial Relationship Officer in Commercial Loans for Crest Savings Bank. She enjoyed reading, dancing, music, concerts, the beach (especially Cape May), and having a good time with family and friends. She was one of the first women to join the Greater Wildwood Lions Club and would later become Treasurer. Patty is survived by her son Scott (wife Sandra) son Edwin Jr (wife Sarah) sister Deborah, nephews Steve, Damon, Brandon, grandchildren Holly, Cory, Ava, Leo, cousins Thelma, Ed, Brian, Janice, life-long childhood friend Charlotte, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin, and parents Joseph and Helen Langley. Memorial donations may be made to Greater Wildwood Lions Club 3500 New Jersey Avenue Wildwood, NJ 08260. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home in North Wildwood, NJ, and to Greater Wildwood Lions Club.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.