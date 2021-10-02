Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia G. Schenkel
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Schenkel, Patricia G. (formerly Elwell, née Leeds), - 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29th, 2021 at her home in Galloway Twp., NJ. She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Robert A. Schenkel, her five children, Nanci Gallagher (Clay), Judi Hovendon (Bruce), Patricia Hurden (George), George Elwell (Shannon), and Genevieve Elwell (Bill). She was predeceased by her parents (Mark and Genevieve Leeds), brothers (Mark and David Leeds) and granddaughter (Katelyn Elwell). Patricia was a loving grandmother to twelve and great-grandmother to seven. She will be always loved and forever missed. Visitations will be held on Monday, October 4th from 6-8pm and Tuesday, October 5th from 10-11am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Burial will immediately follow at Adams Cemetery in Port Republic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Oct
4
Burial
Adams Cemetery
Port Republic, NJ
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In 2 hours it will be 6 months since your passing. Not a day has gone by that I haven't thought about you.Praying your at peace. Love you Mom! XOXO Judi
Judi
March 28, 2022
I miss you Mom!!!!
Judi
Family
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results