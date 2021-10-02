Schenkel, Patricia G. (formerly Elwell, née Leeds), - 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29th, 2021 at her home in Galloway Twp., NJ. She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Robert A. Schenkel, her five children, Nanci Gallagher (Clay), Judi Hovendon (Bruce), Patricia Hurden (George), George Elwell (Shannon), and Genevieve Elwell (Bill). She was predeceased by her parents (Mark and Genevieve Leeds), brothers (Mark and David Leeds) and granddaughter (Katelyn Elwell). Patricia was a loving grandmother to twelve and great-grandmother to seven. She will be always loved and forever missed. Visitations will be held on Monday, October 4th from 6-8pm and Tuesday, October 5th from 10-11am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Burial will immediately follow at Adams Cemetery in Port Republic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2021.