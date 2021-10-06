Walsh, Patricia, - 92, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Ventnor, NJ, and Howardstown, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Pat was born in Dorchester, MA, to the late Katherine Murray Flavin and William "Paddy" Flavin. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Walsh, Jr., her infant son, Brian, her brother James Flavin and his wife Joy, granddaughter Ellen Marie Walsh, in-laws Ruthie and Artie Salinger, and Rosemary and Stuart Stephens. Pat is survived by her eight children: Kevin Walsh (Ellen), James Walsh, Sean Walsh (Christine), Rosemary Walsh, Padraic Walsh (Deidre), Hal Walsh (Suzanne), Kathleen Walsh, and Patricia Rafter. Pat also leaves behind her grandchildren Erin (Gino), Colleen, and Kelli Walsh; Sean and Brian Walsh; Sean Kathleen and Alexandra Curran; Rachel Walsh; Ryan Schnarre; and Megan, Erin, and Thomas Rafter; great-grandchildren Damian and Bodhi; son-in-law Phil Curran; and brother-in-law David Walsh (Marilyn). Pat was a graduate of Emmanuel College and earned her teaching credentials from Boston College. Her career took off at Boston Latin and continued in France where she taught the children of American Airmen on the Air Force Base in Chaumont, France, where she met her future husband Hal, an Air Force officer. A marriage proposal at the top of the Eiffel Tower brought them back to the United States where Pat raised her growing family in Indiana, Seattle WA, and finally settling in the Atlantic City area. She continued her teaching at Granville Avenue School in Margate and Anita Metzger School in Ventnor. Pat also taught citizenship classes to many immigrants in Atlantic City. Pat was the epitome of a joyful soul. Her Christian faith was exemplified in her daily interactions with people. Her joy radiated! As a result, many walked away feeling elevated from her love. She loved her family above all else. She treasured her Cape May and Nags Head vacations spent with her children and grandchildren. She always set an extra plate at the table for anyone around at dinnertime. To know Pat was to love her. She made the world a better place, doing little things with great love. A devout Catholic, Pat followed St. Therese's Little Way and made a big impact on those who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 3 – 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Louis Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, beginning at 10 AM. Interment following in Saint Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Food for the Poor (education supplies).



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.