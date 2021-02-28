Webb (nee Manning), Patricia J., - age 88, passed away on February 23rd, 2021 at her home in Linwood, NJ. Pat was born on April 27th, 1932 to Edward and Anna Manning (nee Schwing) in Newark, NJ. She came from a large family and was the twelfth of sixteen children. She attended St. Rose of Lima School (c/o 1947) and St. Michael's High School (c/o 1951) before starting a family of her own. Pat raised her children in Asbury Park and was inspired to continue her education in her late 30s. She received her nursing degree at the age of 40 from Brookdale College. She later retired from Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital in Marlboro, transitioning to volunteer work. Pat often volunteered with the Red Cross and traveled to New Orleans to assist with Hurricane Katrina efforts in 2005. She was an active member of the church community in Longport after moving there in the early nineties. She fancied a strong cup of coffee and a good old-fashioned yard sale. She enjoyed classic films and couldn't resist a seat at the blackjack table. Pat had a wildly competitive spirit that often emerged while playing cards with her sisters and daughters. Legend has it, she never lost a game. She was as strong-willed and loyal as they come. She loved telling stories and needed just a few minutes to leave a lasting impression. Pat was immensely proud of her Irish heritage, the source of her fighting spirit, and even more proud of her family. A loyal and devoted grandmother, Pat played an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. She encouraged lessons in some of her favorite activities- skiing, ice skating, and swimming. She arrived early and sat in the front row of every play, graduation, and sporting event she attended. Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor, Edward, Frank, Charles, Anna, Grace, Raymond, Richard, Jean, William, Joan, Mary, Maureen, Gail, and Helen. She is survived by her sons, John (Mary Jo), Joseph (Paulette) and James Eidel (Donna); and her daughters, Theresa Abenante (Frank) and Mary Dandrea (Steven); her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private services were held on Saturday, February 27th at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing. May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door. And happiness be with you now and bless you evermore. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.