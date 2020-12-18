Menu
Patrick J. "Pat" Birmingham Jr.
Birmingham, Patrick J. "Pat", Jr., - 62, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday afternoon December 16, 2020, at home. Pat was born in Pottsville, PA, and has resided in Vineland since 1968. He was the son of the late Patricia A. (Sincavage) & Patrick J. Birmingham, Sr. He was also predeceased by his brothers Michael & Richard A. "Rich" Birmingham. Before retiring, Pat was employed as a sprinkler installer with GB Fire Protection. He was a member of the Sprinklers Union Local #669 & the Recreation Club. He also belonged to several car clubs and enjoyed taking the family hot rods, 39 Chevy Street Rod & 51 Chevy Coupe to various shows throughout the years. He was also an avid NASCAR racing fan. Pat is survived by his children; daughter & son-in-law; Ashley & Michael Rastelli, Stephanie Gilbert & Jennifer Birmingham, 10 Grandchildren; Holly, Carmela, Antonia, Alexis, Aden, Landon, Colin, Malicai, Bryan & Jasmin, Aunts; Florence & Violet Davis, Yvonne Griesel as well as several cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda Cataldi
December 18, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss prayers to my sister and his daughters
Tiffany
Friend
December 17, 2020
