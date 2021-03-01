Herriron, Patrick, - of Egg Harbor Twp., Patrick " Cherry Bomb " Herriron, 93, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Born in Newark, he lived in Metuchen, Somerset and Ventnor before moving to Egg Harbor Twp. 20 years ago. He proudly served in both the United States Army and the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked in security for the Atlantic Palace Hotel in Atlantic City before retiring 3 years ago. Earlier, he worked for over 40 years as a supervisor with New Jersey Bell in Newark. He was a member of the VFW in Somerset and the Knights of Columbus St. Katherine Drexel Chapter in Egg Harbor Twp. Patrick was the beloved husband of Erma " Trudi " ( nee Cohen ); the devoted father of Ann McCorkle,; the special grandfather and best friend of Andrew McCorkle; the devoted father of Jody Feinberg and the late Perry Feinberg; the cherished grandfather of Jake Feinberg , and Mara Brown and her husband Scott; the doting great-grandfather of Zachary; the dear brother-in-law of Susan Klein and her husband Lonny, and Michele Rabinowitz and her wife Linda Detwiler; the twin brother of the late James Herriron; and the special cousin of Laura Rodrigues ( nee Comppen ) , Ruby and Carson Rodriques, and Ann Weston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Tuesday, March 2nd from 9a.m. to 10:45 a.m. thence to Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 1, 2021.