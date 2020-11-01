Keen, Patrick Kevin, - 47, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after battling his alcohol demons for many years. He graduated from Middle Township High School where he was a varsity soccer player who notably scored a hat trick against Wildwood Catholic in an intense rivalry game. He attended Potomac State University and then West Virginia University where he graduated cum laude with a BS degree in Political Science. Patrick worked for a long time at Keen Plumbing in Avalon. Patrick was a kind soul who was intelligent, caring, and affable. His best of times were spent with family, friends, sponsors, watching Eagles games, competing on the 96th Street basketball court, and checking out the turtles in the ponds at the Sports Complex at Goshen. He was a voracious reader, and wrote of his detox and rehab experiences, keeping an extensive journal of those times. Patrick was predeceased by his mother Betty Jo and is survived by his father Harry III (Bud), brothers Harry IV (Buddy) and Daniel, nephews Nick and Conner, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service for Patrick will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 11AM with a viewing from 9:30 to 11:00AM at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friend In Need, PO Box 5, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2020.