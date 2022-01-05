Lavin, Patrick James, - 68, of Ocean City, peacefully entered into the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was 68. Pat was raised in Feasterville, Pennsylvania and resided in Ocean City, New Jersey. He graduated from La Salle University where he had a successful collegiate swimming career. Pat went on to spend many summers as a lifeguard for the Ocean City Beach Patrol. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed a lifetime of work in the trades as a carpenter. Pat was an avid volunteer for the Ocean City Youth Athletic Association, where he spent many evenings on the ball field as a coach and umpire. He did it from his heart and for the love of the game. He also spent many years as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader where he enjoyed teaching life skills to the youth in our community. Pat was a devoted follower of Christ and lived his faith daily. He was very active in his church volunteering as a counselor for Young Life as well as being very involved in the Men in Service Mission. Pat loved his weekly bible study with his close knit connect group, who over the years became his best friends. A man of simple pleasures, Pat always had a smile on his sweet face. He loved riding his bike on the boardwalk enjoying the manifestations of God, body surfing in the ocean, reading a good book on the beach, welcoming friends to his front porch, spending time with his dog Lovey, traveling with his family and tearing up the dance floor! Pat was the salt of the earth, the most genuine man whose kindness and love was endless. His infectious laugh, great storytelling and charming personality can never be duplicated. Pat's love for his "Doll," as he affectionately called his wife, Kathy, was unparalleled. He was her "Honey" and she was his "Doll." Pat is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathryn Wisham Lavin, his son, Patrick J. Lavin, Jr., daughters, Molly Lavin, and Hannah Lavin Tomlin (Travis), son, Sean Lavin, daughter, Danielle Lavin and sister Maureen Hoey. A special heartfelt thank you to our Angel Josie, for loving Pat and making his final days so comfortable. We love you Josie. Patrick was greeted in heaven by his parents, James and Mary Lavin along with his beloved Spot and Tootsie. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday morning, January 8th at 11 o'clock from Coastal Christian Church, 300 East 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:00 am until 10:45am. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the: Patrick Lavin Memorial Scholarship, c/o Ocean City High School, 501 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.