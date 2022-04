GILLIAM, PATSY, - 79, of Cape May, New Jersey passed away on Monday ~ April 11th, 2022. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday ~ April 18th, 2022 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 15, 2022.