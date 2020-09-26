Fiedler, Paul, Jr., - 51, of Atlantic City, surrendered to his longtime battle with addiction on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Born on May 6th, 1969 in Atlantic City, Paul grew up with his dad and sister in Northfield, NJ, and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1987 where he was a National Rowing Champion for the Men's Varsity-8. After high school, Paul attended the Florida Institute of Technology where he continued rowing while studying Aviation and Aeronautics before becoming a licensed pilot. Paul loved the beach and boardwalk throughout his life and followed in his grandfather's footsteps (Herman Fiedler) by being a member of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol for close to 20 years, where he was legendary when it came to "shooting the seas." Paul is survived by his father and stepmother, Paul & Donna Fiedler, his sister, Regina Viscount-King (Bob), and his "favorite" nephew, Alexander Viscount as well as many friends and other family members. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Regina (Coffey) in 2014. Memorial contributions may be given to Matthew Bee https://hansenfoundationnj.org/matthew-bee/
or Atlantic Prevention Resources https://www.atlprev.org
.