Gittle, Paul W., - 67, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Paul was a local man pre-deceased by his parents Annetta and Louis Gittle of North Wildwood, NJ. Paul moved to Vineland, NJ after marriage where he resided until his death. He was a Wildwood Catholic Alumnus class of 1972. He will be forever missed by his daughter, Pam, son Richard, his brothers Bob, Steve, Mark and his sister Marie, a well as his friends and relatives. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, Jan. 5th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingrsollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 31, 2021.