Gittle, Paul W., - 67, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Paul was a local man pre-deceased by his parents Annetta and Louis Gittle of North Wildwood, NJ. Paul moved to Vineland, NJ after marriage where he resided until his death. He was a Wildwood Catholic Alumnus class of 1972. He will be forever missed by his daughter, Pam, son Richard, his brothers Bob, Steve, Mark and his sister Marie, a well as his friends and relatives. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, Jan. 5th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingrsollgreenwoodfh.com