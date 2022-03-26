Menu
Paul M. Kohr
Kohr, Paul M., - 82, of West Creek, N.J., passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at home. He was born in York, PA., residing there prior to moving to West Creek. Paul was a refrigeration engineer and owned Kohr Refrigeration, West Creek, N.J., and Kohr Soft Ice Cream LLC., Parkertown, N.J. for many years. He was a member of Sons of the Revolution, RSES, was the Kohr Family historian, and was the inventor of the Kohr Batch Ice Cream Making Machine. Paul was also a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Little Egg Harbor. He loved boating. Paul is predeceased by his wife Judy Elaine (Whitmer) Kohr. He is survived by his current wife of 40 years, Eva Kohr, son Scott F. Kohr, of Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., son Steven P. Kohr, of Bargaintown, N.J., son Todd E. Kohr, of Dover, PA., daughter, Amy R. Neidig, of York, PA, son Patrick C. Kohr, of Washington State, and son Alexander J. Kohr, of Groton, CT., along with grandchildren Scott, Kevin, Kyle, Jared, Anthony, Heather, Chase, Abby, Buddy, Tommy, and Melody, and great-grandchildren Elise, Lia, Sophie Rose, and Theodore. Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022 from 10 AM – 12 PM, with a Service at 12 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A second visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 10 AM – 12 PM at HEFFNER FUNERAL HOME, 1551 KENNETH RD., YORK, PA. Graveside Services and Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York, PA. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to American Red Cross, EWTN Network, St. Padre Pio Foundation, or the charity of your choice. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2022.
