Paul J. Kolarik
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Kolarik, Paul J., - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. He was born in Herkimer, N.Y., residing in several places prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Paul worked as a driver for Auctioneer Services, for Manheim Co., Bordentown, N.J. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Kolarik. Paul is survived by his daughters Susan Doka, and husband Daniel, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Kathy Piet, and husband Christopher, of Robbinsville, N.Y., and Judith Tickle, of Cooperstown, N.Y., grandchildren Daniel S., Jennifer, Michael, Nicole, and Kimberly, along with great-grandchildren Emaline Elizabeth, and Cassandra. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.
