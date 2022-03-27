Mangold, Paul Nicholas (Nick), - 80, of Germania, passed away on March 23, 2022 in the comfort of his home with his loving wife of 60 years, Bettyann, by his side. Nick was born on May 13, 1941 to the late Paul A. Mangold and Irene Zinker Scarella. He grew up in Egg Harbor City and lived in Germania for over 50 years. After serving in the NJ National Guard, Nick married his high school sweetheart and became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 211 (now I.B.E.W 351) making lots of friends along the way. After many years of running work and wiring everything from Photomats to Power Plants, he retired and enjoyed working with Bettyann at her business in Smithville, Moss Mill Realty. Nick was outstanding outdoorsman who put fear and occasionally mirth into Fish and Game from Maine to Bahamas. He captained his sailboats, White Wings and First Choice in the Chesapeake Bay and points South. Sharing many adventures with his adoring First Mate, Bettyann and family and friends, especially Gloria and Liam and his grandchildren. Nick had a sharp wit and a spirit of adventure and curiosity that always made it interesting to be with him. His kind heart and beautiful mind inspired us. There was never a doubt that he knew exactly what to do and did it. Nick is predeceased by his parents; his stepfather, Richard Scarella; his special friend and uncle, George Nowatcki; and so many others who will be glad to welcome him into heaven. Nick is survived by his wife, Bettyann (Lieb); his sisters, Margaret Waltz, Gloria Mahoney (Liam) and Sharon Scarella; his children, Michael (Marge), Dawn Livingston (Pete), Timothy (Sherry), and Kenneth (Tracey); his grandchildren, Peter (Mari), Alexandria Frankel (Andy), and Maxine Livingston, Nicholas, Melissa Helman (Clark) and Richard Mangold, and Nathan and Rayna Mangold; his great grandkids, Delia and Otto Livingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and outlaws. He loved all of them and enjoyed making them happy. A gathering and celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 1, from 9am to 11am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. A Mass will follow at 11:30 AM at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolence or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Dress is casual and comfortable. Funny T-shirts welcome. Common sense COVID avoidance is requested. Instead of flowers or fruit baskets, please feel free to commit a random act of kindness and/or a heartfelt prank to commemorate his generosity and humorous spirit. A special thank you to Angelic Hospice for their recent tender care and compassion.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.