Robinson, Jr., Paul N., - 68, of Hammonton, died peacefully at his home on Friday, October 1, 2021. Paul was born on July 7, 1953, in Lakewood, NJ, to Joan Bishop Favretto and Paul N. Robinson, Sr. He grew up in Tuckerton, NJ, and graduated from Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin. Growing up, Paul loved his time on the Tuckerton Bay, where he spent many hours clamming, crabbing, fishing, and boating. After Tuckerton, Hammonton was his home for many years. Paul worked for the Atlantic City Electric Company for 36 years and he retired as a Chief Work Leader in 2009. Paul loved his job with ACE and, in addition to his normal workdays, he was always willing to travel to other locations to assist in restoring power to people who were without after a storm or other natural disaster. Paul is survived by his mother, Joan B. Favretto of Hammonton, NJ, his sister, Beth Dorn (Terry) of Fredericksburg, VA, his brother, Mark Robinson of Vacaville, CA, and his long-time friend, Myrna Santiago of Hammonton, and her sons Thomas and Ernesto. He also loved and was very proud of his two nephews, Adam Gentry of San Diego, CA, and David Gentry of Virginia Beach, VA. Paul was well known around town and his goal every day was always to make at least two people smile. He was loved by many, and we will miss his deep voice and big heart. Friends are welcome to visit the family at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S 3rd St, Hammonton, NJ, on Friday, October 8th, from 1-2 PM. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at carnesalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.