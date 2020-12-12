Spare, Paul H., - 67, of Williamstown, was born October 7th, 1953 until he passed away at the age of 67 on December 8th, 2020. He is survived by his five sons, Jeffery Micheal Spare, Christopher Spare, Justin Paul Spare, Kyle Francais Spare, and Corey Justin Kyle Spare; and sister, Joyce Nagle. Paul's passions in life were fishing, building muscle cars, watching the Eagles football team, and spending time with his sons. He loved working and throughout life acquired many skills. His final job before passing was working at Jilly's Arcade, who brought happiness to all who wanted to come in to enjoy their time. He always brought a smile to many families that had come inside. Paul also loved traveling with his family to campgrounds where he would set up his van as a mobile home along with tents. He would take his kids swimming, boating, and also play outdoor games of all kinds. Spending time with family was always a priority. He put people before himself to see a smile on others faces. He sacrificed so much to make sure all were happy with joy. Paul Spare was a man who enjoyed his life at it's best. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.