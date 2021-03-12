St. John, Paul, III, - 73, of Atlantic City, Paul St. John, III, 73, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly at home on March 8, 2021. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul Jr. and Laura May (Mc Elroy). He is survived by his sister. Diane Mc Hale (Joseph); his two nephews, Joseph (Kristie) and Ryan (Lori); also, one great-nephew and two great-nieces. Paul was raised in Absecon and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He started his work career as a tree surgeon and then worked for Tropicana until he retired in 2012. Funeral services will be private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 12, 2021.