Paul St. John III
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
St. John, Paul, III, - 73, of Atlantic City, Paul St. John, III, 73, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly at home on March 8, 2021. Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul Jr. and Laura May (Mc Elroy). He is survived by his sister. Diane Mc Hale (Joseph); his two nephews, Joseph (Kristie) and Ryan (Lori); also, one great-nephew and two great-nieces. Paul was raised in Absecon and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He started his work career as a tree surgeon and then worked for Tropicana until he retired in 2012. Funeral services will be private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
what the hell ~ see you someday
chuck Dailey
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Debbie & Newt
March 15, 2021
Paul was a childhood friend of my now deceased father. Both were in the clique called "The Brainless Four". Sorry for your loss.
James W Bishop, IV
March 14, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with him at the Trop. Sorry for your loss
Sheila
March 12, 2021
We ,who worked with Paul ,were sad to hear of his passing Heaven has another angel
Sheila
March 12, 2021
