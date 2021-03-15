Menu
Paula B. Goodman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wildwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
Goodman, Paula B., - 85, of Wildwood Crest, died on March 10, 2021 at Cape Regional Medical Center. She was born in Philadelphia and moved to Wildwood at the age of ten where she grew up. Paula owned the store, Children First, in Stone Harbor where she and her children worked summers together. She resided in Wildwood Crest with her pre-deceased husband, Robert Goodman, who passed away in 2002. She grew up with many relatives and cousins who lived in Wildwood and went to Wildwood High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Delaware where she met her future husband, Bob. They moved to North Wildwood and later built a house in Wildwood Crest where they raised their family. Paula's family was dear to her heart as she was very close to her immediate family and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter Jill Gerlin (Ira), her son Jeff (Cameron), her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Eric, and her sister Susan Serrell (David). Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 1 pm at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society

Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:20p.m.
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy, I'm so sad to lose a dear friend
Stephanie Turner
March 16, 2021
Residences at Sea Villa
March 15, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Paula was a dear and loving friend. Will miss her.
Arlene and Michael Brown
March 15, 2021
