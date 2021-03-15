Goodman, Paula B., - 85, of Wildwood Crest, died on March 10, 2021 at Cape Regional Medical Center. She was born in Philadelphia and moved to Wildwood at the age of ten where she grew up. Paula owned the store, Children First, in Stone Harbor where she and her children worked summers together. She resided in Wildwood Crest with her pre-deceased husband, Robert Goodman, who passed away in 2002. She grew up with many relatives and cousins who lived in Wildwood and went to Wildwood High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Delaware where she met her future husband, Bob. They moved to North Wildwood and later built a house in Wildwood Crest where they raised their family. Paula's family was dear to her heart as she was very close to her immediate family and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter Jill Gerlin (Ira), her son Jeff (Cameron), her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Eric, and her sister Susan Serrell (David). Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 1 pm at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 15, 2021.