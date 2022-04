Perry, Ms. Paula, - 64, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Orlando Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City NJ at 11:00 am. Services Entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC. 609.344.1131



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 22, 2022.