Collins, Pauline, - 92, of Tuckahoe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Pauline was raised in Buena Township before moving to Mays Landing in 1947, where she and her husband, Harry, owned and operated Harry Collins Store. She was a member and treasurer at the Mays Landing United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed doing the cradle roll for many years. They retired and moved to Tuckahoe in 1986, attended the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church and was a member of the Daughters of America. Pauline also volunteered at Shore Medical Center for 25 years earning several volunteer pins, including the 3500 hours pin. She is survived by close friends and her church family. Pauline, along with the Loveland family, would like to thank Synergy Home Health Care, Journey Hospice and Wesley Manor for providing tender and attentive care in her final years. Services for Pauline will be held 11am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Rt 50, Tuckahoe; friends may call prior to service from 10am-11am. Burial will immediately follow at the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery, Rt 9, Swainton. Donations in Pauline's memory can be made to Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, Sunday School Program, PO Box 117, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
