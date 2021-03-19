Menu
Pauline C. D'Elia-Tate
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
D'Elia-Tate, Pauline C., - 74, of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away March 5, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frank and Pauline (formerly Cocchi) D'Elia. Pauline worked for Drexel Heating in Secane before moving to Stone Harbor in 1989. She was a member of St. Paul's Church and worked for Seashore Ace and the Happy Hunt in Stone Harbor. Pauline loved music, exercising, going to the casinos, and her cats. Pauline is survived by her husband of 25 years, Elmer Tate; her sister Kathy (Bruce) Williams; nephew Anthony Brullo and niece Nicole (Matthew) Difiore. Services will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Paul's Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45. Mass will start at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's name to the Bacharach Atlantic City Physical Therapy Center, 1401 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Paul's Church
9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Church
9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sandy , Brian and the girls.
March 23, 2021
Dear Lord Bless her graceful soul,always saw Pauline with a smile and thankful with EJ by her side
JR
March 19, 2021
