Brown, Pearl Ethel, - 93, of Atlantic City, peacefully transitioned from earth to eternal glory on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her family in the presence of love. Pearl was born on January 4, 1928, in Denmark, SC, to Sam Priester and Ethel Glover Priester. She was reared by her aunt Queenie Johnson. She retired from the Atlantic City Board of Education in 1993. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Pleasantville. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted and faithful daughters, Estelle B. Hendricks (Milton), Geraldine Brooks, Debra L. Brown and Ozelia Davis; sister, Ethel Preston (Elijah); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, special son, Johnnie Ceasar (Vermel); and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be 6PM Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, New Jersey, where friends will be received from 4PM – 6PM. Interment will be 10AM Monday, October 11, 2021, at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. In honor of our Pearl, we invite all ladies to wear pearls at her homegoing celebration. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.