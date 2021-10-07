Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pearl Ethel Brown
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Brown, Pearl Ethel, - 93, of Atlantic City, peacefully transitioned from earth to eternal glory on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her family in the presence of love. Pearl was born on January 4, 1928, in Denmark, SC, to Sam Priester and Ethel Glover Priester. She was reared by her aunt Queenie Johnson. She retired from the Atlantic City Board of Education in 1993. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Pleasantville. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted and faithful daughters, Estelle B. Hendricks (Milton), Geraldine Brooks, Debra L. Brown and Ozelia Davis; sister, Ethel Preston (Elijah); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, special son, Johnnie Ceasar (Vermel); and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be 6PM Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, New Jersey, where friends will be received from 4PM – 6PM. Interment will be 10AM Monday, October 11, 2021, at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. In honor of our Pearl, we invite all ladies to wear pearls at her homegoing celebration. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Oct
10
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Oct
11
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Laurel Memorial Park
Tilton Road & English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
To the Brown and Hendricks Family We are sending our love and condolences during this difficult time, know that Ms. Brown was a blessing to all who knew her, may you find comfort in your memories of a life well lived.. She is resting in peace.....Love and God´s blessings Debbie, DeHart & Family
Debbie & DeHart Washington, Jr
Family
October 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about the family lost. Just wanted to send my condolences.
Nadine Brantley
Friend
October 9, 2021
Debbie, Alma, and Tony Johnson
October 7, 2021
May God wrap his angels around your family at this time, give them peace during your home going. Love you Ms. Brown & Sisters
Yvonne Sutton
October 7, 2021
Dear Estelle and Family, Please accept our heartfelt condolences over the loss you your mother Mrs. Pearl Ethel Brown, may she rest in peace. May God grant you and yours comfort and strength at this time of bereavement.
Sharon and Glenn Pratt
October 7, 2021
Estelle, Debbie, Gerri & Zee. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Scherri Rucker-Graves
Other
October 7, 2021
Estelle, Milton, Rayna... So sorry for your loss. I'm praying for your strength during this difficult time. Lovingly, Diane Watts Coleman
Diane Coleman
Friend
October 7, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to the family. She lived a great life and now with the Father. Know that she's at peace. May GOD blessed the family and u will see her again.
Sarah Loper-Sharp
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results