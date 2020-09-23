Yard, Peggy Darlene, - 79, of Absecon, New Jersey passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2:23 PM at Abington Jefferson Hospital. Darlene was born on April 14, 1941, in Philippi, West Virginia. She was raised in the small town of Galloway, West Virginia, and graduated from Philippi High School in 1959. Shortly after, she moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey, where she met her husband of 57 years. She resided and raised her family in their home in Absecon. Darlene began her career at United Exposition in 1973 up until 1993 when she then became a co-founder of Vista Convention Services. She served as an Office Manager for the last 27 years. Darlene took great joy in her family. Many hours were spent cooking Sunday dinners and watching the grandchildren. She was an avid bowler, loved her knitting, and of course playing cards with family & her lifelong friends, Carol Snyder and Jackie Melder. She always looked forward to family vacations in Florida and trips to the beach. Christmas was always an extraordinary time for her and her favorite holiday. Great pride was taken in her Rose garden and all of her flowers throughout her yard. She was a lung cancer survivor of 12 years and loved spending time with her beloved dog Yuki at her side. Please wear pink to celebrate Darlene's life. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Gertrude; her father, Hugh; and her three sisters, Betty, Joanne, and Dottie. Survivors include her husband, Richard; her three children, Shelly (Paul Murcavage), Dee Ann, and Heather (Danny Miller); as well as 8 loving grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, Daniel, Taylor, Sara, Shellbie, Calie, and Rylee; and a great-grandson, Oliver. A gathering will take place on Saturday, September 26th from 1:30 – 3:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.