Segal, Peggy Jane (Montgomery), - 83, passed away peacefully in her home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ with family present on June 9, 2021. Peggy was born in East Falls, Philadelphia, but lived and worked most of her life in Roxborough, Philadelphia. She graduated from Roxborough High School in 1955. She worked at Jim's Cold Cuts in Andorra, and Super Fresh Market in the Ivy Ridge Shopping Center for many years. Peggy was a member of Grace Chapel Church in Philadelphia, and Fresh Start Church in Egg Harbor Township in her later years. Peggy was the wife of the late Harry C. Segal to whom she was married for over 27 years. She had three sons Norman J. Clayton (Maryann), the late William R. Clayton (Lorraine), and Christopher J Clayton (Mariska). She will be missed by her grandchildren Patricia, Colleen, and Steven Clayton; Mary Coleman (Brett), William Clayton; Mercedes Siddiqui and Christopher Clayton Jr; and great-granddaughter Amelia Coleman. Peggy was the daughter of the late William D. Montgomery and Margaret K. Redington. Funeral services for Peggy will be held at Godfrey Funeral Home at 4008 English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, June 16th. Visitation from 10:00am – 11:00am. Services from 11:00am – 11:30am. Peggy will be interred privately the following day by her immediate family, to be joined eternally with her husband and parents at Forest Hills Cemetery in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, her family would ask that memorial donations be made in her name to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Peggy was a child of God from beginning to end, and always sought to follow Jesus' example set in the Old Testament; Love God with all your heart and love thy neighbor as yourself. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.