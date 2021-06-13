I have very fond memories of Peggy from growing up across the street from her family. One of my favorite memories is of making candles with her in her house with orange juice cans and holding the wick in the middle with a pencil across the top. . She was always so kind and had the best laugh ever. My condolences to Norman, Chris and your families.

Colleen Gallagher Maier Neighbor June 14, 2021