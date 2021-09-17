Our deepest sympathy to the entire Balestriere family. In life we all look for a beautiful place to go. Pete made a place beautiful. How lucky we are to have known Pete and always enjoyed talking with him at Seapointe Deli Hut. He loved his family and he was such a good hearted person. Love is eternal and he will live in your hearts forever. Rest in peace Pete. You will be missed. Our love to all of you.

Carl and Debbie Vitale September 18, 2021