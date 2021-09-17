Balestriere, Peter M., - 71, of Erma, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13th, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Poggiofiorito, Abruzzi, Italy, on January 24, 1950. Peter came to the United States on March 1st, 1955, son of the late Marietta Orlando and Alberto Balestriere. He was a 1968 graduate of Wildwood Catholic. Peter was one of the founding members of the Wildwood Catholic Alumni Association. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 12184 of Our Lady of The Angels Church. Peter started the first Guitar Mass at Saint Ann's Church in Wildwood and loved to play his music for the Lord. He also volunteered to help run the RCIA programs at Church. He was always devoted to his Church, family, and friends. Peter was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need and cared about other's wellbeing before his own. Peter volunteered in all areas of his Church life as well as his community and places dear to his heart. Peter was a proud member of the IBEW Local 351. He spent most of his electrical career with Scarpa Electric out of Vineland, NJ. Upon retirement he worked side by side with his son and daughter-in-law at Court House Pizza and Seapointe Beach Grill. His proudest moment was taking his family back to his hometown of Italy to meet his extended family. Peter was the family's Mr. Fix-It and had a love of gardening and a lifelong love of the Philadelphia Flyers and longed to see them bring the cup down Broad Street again. He is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Jeanette, son, Brian Peter, daughter-in-law, Kelly, granddaughter, Gianna Maria, grandson, Rocco Peter; brother, Nick and his wife, Anna. Peter was always a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Funeral service will be Monday, September 20, 2021 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's name to Our Lady Of Angels Church and Saint Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.