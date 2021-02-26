Ratzlaff, Peter Roy, - 89, of Northfield, died at home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Peter was born on December 24, 1931 in New York City and he lived in Pleasantville, Trenton, and Northfield. He worked for Washington National Insurance Company and Monumental Insurance for 39 years until retiring in 1996. He also enjoyed his time working at Romanelli's Deli. Peter served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1952, he served on the aircraft carrier the U.S.S Leyte during the Korean War. He was also stationed at the former Naval Air Station of Atlantic City in Pomona. Peter was a member of St. Bernadette's R.C. Church in Northfield. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joan; children Joann, Peter (Regina), Steven (Claudia), and Susan (Eugene); and his brother, Paul Ratzlaff of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Barbara Ratzlaff; sister, Rita Pucci; brother, Otto Ratzlaff; and son-in-law, Theodore Malecki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, February 26th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish/ St. Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernadette's Church in Peter's memory. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 26, 2021.