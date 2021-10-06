Menu
Peter A. Vetri
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Vetri, Peter A., - 67, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at AtlantiCare in Galloway. He was born in the Bronx, NY and attended Jamestown High School. Peter was a boy scout and played Tennis and Soccer in High School. He went on to Rutgers State University where he received a Bachelors and then a Masters of Business Administration. He also attended Atlantic Cape Community College in their Culinary Administration School. He worked many years in the casino industry including; Trump Plaza, Lucayan Beach Resort, Freeport Bahamas, Claridge, and finally at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino. Peter enjoyed spending time Camping, watching movies especially Science Fiction, going to flea markets, and shopping at Walmart and Sams. He was also an Eagles Fan. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Louise (Villano) Vetri; and his brothers, Paul Vetri, and Claude Vetri. Peter is survived by his wife, Bonnie Seddon Vetri; his son, Ted McGlynn; his brothers, Gary (Sue) Vetri, Carl (Lynn) Vetri, Wayne Vetri, and Tom (Joanne) Vetri; his nephew, Tom (Joanne) Vetri; his niece, Elizabeth; and his friends, Jimmy Martin, Chuck Hartman, Owen Keating, George Williams, Paul Horning, John Philson, Mark Morgan and Julian McCorkle. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 8 from 7pm until 9pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway and again on Saturday, October 9 from 9-10:30am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. Interment will immediately follow at Miller Cemetery, New Gretna, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the Moffatt Foundation 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
I am so sorry for your loss Bonnie.
Jennifer Volpe
Family
October 7, 2021
Bonnie & Vetri family my condolences upon your loss. Pete, l will miss your great cooking and grilling. RIP Sir.
Charlie
October 7, 2021
Steve, Beth and Lee
October 7, 2021
Bonnie and family , I´m so sorry for the loss of Peter ! I loved Peter ! We had so many good times and memories together!! He is going to be missed! My heart aches due to his loss! I will be praying for you all as you go through this terrible loss!
Teri Fishbein
October 7, 2021
Wonderful man. Prayers said.
Kathleen Meiklejohn
Family
October 6, 2021
Bonnie and Family. I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and our sincere condolences.
Donna and Artie Brown
Other
October 6, 2021
Bonnie an l met Pete at a casino in the Bahamas on vacation. Pete invited us both to a lobster dinner that he caught an cooked. I remember saying "you´d better marry that one, he´s a keeper." Pete always enjoyed cooking and his food was delicious. Thoughts an prayers go out to Bonnie an all family members. We will miss you Pete.
Holly Miller
October 5, 2021
