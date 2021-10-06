Vetri, Peter A., - 67, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at AtlantiCare in Galloway. He was born in the Bronx, NY and attended Jamestown High School. Peter was a boy scout and played Tennis and Soccer in High School. He went on to Rutgers State University where he received a Bachelors and then a Masters of Business Administration. He also attended Atlantic Cape Community College in their Culinary Administration School. He worked many years in the casino industry including; Trump Plaza, Lucayan Beach Resort, Freeport Bahamas, Claridge, and finally at the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino. Peter enjoyed spending time Camping, watching movies especially Science Fiction, going to flea markets, and shopping at Walmart and Sams. He was also an Eagles Fan. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Louise (Villano) Vetri; and his brothers, Paul Vetri, and Claude Vetri. Peter is survived by his wife, Bonnie Seddon Vetri; his son, Ted McGlynn; his brothers, Gary (Sue) Vetri, Carl (Lynn) Vetri, Wayne Vetri, and Tom (Joanne) Vetri; his nephew, Tom (Joanne) Vetri; his niece, Elizabeth; and his friends, Jimmy Martin, Chuck Hartman, Owen Keating, George Williams, Paul Horning, John Philson, Mark Morgan and Julian McCorkle. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 8 from 7pm until 9pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway and again on Saturday, October 9 from 9-10:30am at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. Interment will immediately follow at Miller Cemetery, New Gretna, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the Moffatt Foundation 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.