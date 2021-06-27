Menu
Philip M. Elllis
Elllis, Philip M., - 64, of Mays Landing, NJ, On June 3, 2021; Longtime Cherry Hill Resident; Dear Brother of Paul S. Ellis of Waretown, NJ (Susan Paulosky) and Nancy Ellis of Lindenwold, NJ; Uncle of Michael and Sean Ellis; Brother-in-law of Laura Ellis. Philip, a Graduate of Cherry Hill West H.S, was self-employed. He had a natural talent for music, especially the piano. Philip was a friend to all, prayed for everyone and will be deeply missed. Services and Interment are private. Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ www.KainMurphy.com (856) 429-1945
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.
