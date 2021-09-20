Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip M. Henely
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Henely, Philip M., - 64, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 with his loving family by his side at his residence. Born in Deland, Florida he lived in Hammonton for over 50 years. Phil formerly worked for Kramer Beverage Company in Hammonton. He was predeceased by his mother, Olive Henely (nee Radford) and his Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Eustace Radford. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Shelley (nee Cassidy); his two sons, Sean Henely (Devon); Eric Henely (Megan), his grandson, Frankie; his brother Michael Henely (Sandra); his niece Kara Fyffe (Robert) and his sisters in law, Darcy Hulme (Jim), Melanie Sutton (Jeff); Joelle Pierce (Mitch). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5:30 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ, where a visitation will be held from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. At the request of the family they are asking in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or online at www.hammontoncancerfoundation.org. Masks will be required to be worn inside. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Service
3:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Sep
21
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.