Henely, Philip M., - 64, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 with his loving family by his side at his residence. Born in Deland, Florida he lived in Hammonton for over 50 years. Phil formerly worked for Kramer Beverage Company in Hammonton. He was predeceased by his mother, Olive Henely (nee Radford) and his Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Eustace Radford. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Shelley (nee Cassidy); his two sons, Sean Henely (Devon); Eric Henely (Megan), his grandson, Frankie; his brother Michael Henely (Sandra); his niece Kara Fyffe (Robert) and his sisters in law, Darcy Hulme (Jim), Melanie Sutton (Jeff); Joelle Pierce (Mitch). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5:30 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ, where a visitation will be held from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. At the request of the family they are asking in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or online at www.hammontoncancerfoundation.org
. Masks will be required to be worn inside. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 20, 2021.