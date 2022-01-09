Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip S. Munafo
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
Munafo, Philip S., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on the morning of January 4, 2022. He was born to Carmelo and Tindera (Braciforte) Munafo on April 22, 1939 in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. As a young man, he served as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1957 and Glassboro State College in 1964 with a BA and with a MA Degree in 1970. He volunteered for the draft and served two years with the US Army in the military police. On August 23, 1961 he married Christina Young. A lifelong educator for over 36 years, he taught school in Ventnor and Margate. He served his community as mayor of Northfield for 10 years, and in retirement as the Board of Education President of the Atlantic County Special Services School District and Atlantic County Institute of Technology. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Anthony, Joseph, and Salvatore; and sister Melina Schaeffer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Christina; son Matthew of Marblehead, MA and his wife Susan Bott; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Carol Young; and his two grandsons, Robert Brett and Matthew Pierce Munafo. Interment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. A Celebration of Philip's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Phil will always be in our hearts and we will never forget him. He was such a good man and an even better friend. We always enjoyed the times we spent with both Chris and Phil and it just won´t be the same without him in our lives. We will particularly miss his fun sense of humor and how he always made us laugh. He always was a great listener and really cared about what we had to say as well. RIP dear friend until we meet again.
RoseAnne & Bill
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Chris, Erik just called to give me you sad news. I am so sorry about Phil's recent death. I hope you are well. I do have many fond memories of our times together when we lived in Northfield. My thoughts are certainly w/ you right now. My sympathy to you, Matt, & all the family. May good memories sustain you through this time of sorrow & as you face the future. Love, carol (was ckf, now ckk)
David & Carol Kunselman
Friend
January 10, 2022
Our condolences to Chris and family. I have many great memories of Phil. He always was a fun person to be around and seemed to make people laugh with his sense of humor. I remember my parents having fun times with the group of friends from the Linwood neighborhood. My father, Ken, sends his condolences.
Terri Szemis and Ken Szemis
Friend
January 9, 2022
You were a great teacher of mine and my children's principal, condolences to your family.
Sharon Sparks Spruill
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results