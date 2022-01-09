Phil will always be in our hearts and we will never forget him. He was such a good man and an even better friend. We always enjoyed the times we spent with both Chris and Phil and it just won´t be the same without him in our lives. We will particularly miss his fun sense of humor and how he always made us laugh. He always was a great listener and really cared about what we had to say as well. RIP dear friend until we meet again.

RoseAnne & Bill Friend January 12, 2022