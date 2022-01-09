Munafo, Philip S., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on the morning of January 4, 2022. He was born to Carmelo and Tindera (Braciforte) Munafo on April 22, 1939 in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. As a young man, he served as a lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1957 and Glassboro State College in 1964 with a BA and with a MA Degree in 1970. He volunteered for the draft and served two years with the US Army in the military police. On August 23, 1961 he married Christina Young. A lifelong educator for over 36 years, he taught school in Ventnor and Margate. He served his community as mayor of Northfield for 10 years, and in retirement as the Board of Education President of the Atlantic County Special Services School District and Atlantic County Institute of Technology. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Anthony, Joseph, and Salvatore; and sister Melina Schaeffer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Christina; son Matthew of Marblehead, MA and his wife Susan Bott; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Carol Young; and his two grandsons, Robert Brett and Matthew Pierce Munafo. Interment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. A Celebration of Philip's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.