Detective Sgt. Philip W. Sullivan
Detective Sgt. Sullivan, Philip W., - 76, of Elwood, NJ, took his last breath surrounded by loved ones Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at the age of 76 after succumbing to liver disease. As he exited this life at the entrance of Spring, he'd likely have joked about "croaking" along with the chorus of spring peepers, and teased his daughters with, "See, I told you the cigarettes weren't going to kill me." Although much of his life was shaped by his 25 years serving on the Egg Harbor Township Police Force, his softer side was nourished by his love for God, appreciation of music, delight in fishing, tending to tomatoes, tinkering with inventions, flying of RC airplanes, and dedication to his grandchildren, Atticus and Elum Cirulli, and Adeline and Elias Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Jessica, his twin brother, Roger Sullivan/Loretta, his daughters, Janine Edwards/Mark, and Karen Cirulli/Kevin, his stepchildren, Jim Nehr Jr, and Jennifer Nehr Gras/Chuck, his nephew, David Bragg/Cindy, brothers-in-law, Tony Lieb/Cindy, Ronny Snyder, Dennis Snyder, nieces and nephews, close friends, Theresa Capito/Alonso, Hans Horn/Helga, Jim Lewis/Roseanne, Mike Watts/Kathy, Al Lisicki/Sandy, Gary Potter/Linda, Mike Chern/Mary, and many other Brothers in Blue. Friends and family are invited to attend his visitation on April 2, 2022 at 2:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00pm all at Victory Bible Church 816 S Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037. A luncheon will follow. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Bible Church 816 S Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2022.
