Tomlin, Philip Sr., - 88, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Wildwood to the late Clarence Jones Tomlin and Kathryn Josephine Briuglia Tomlin and raised in Dias Creek, he was a lifetime resident here. He was the second oldest of fourteen brothers and sisters, three stepbrothers, and one stepsister. Phil served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1952 to 1956. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Union Local 1743. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and carpentry. He also enjoyed watching baseball and football on TV. Through the years he loved supporting his grandkids and nephews in any sport. He especially loved helping family, friends, and neighbors with projects and spending time with his family. Phil is survived by his children Deborah Bianchino, Philip Tomlin, Jr. (Kim), and Karen Reardon (John); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two on the way; several of his brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Priscilla H. Bell Tomlin, and his son in law, Louis S. Bianchino. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Green Creek United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 19, 2022.