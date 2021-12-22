Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip J. Waschko
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Waschko, Philip J., - 92, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on Monday December 20, 2021. Philip was born in Philadelphia to the late Philip and Josephine Waschko. Philip was an insurance agent for over 30 years for State Farm Insurance Company in Philadelphia. After his retirement he moved to Boca Raton Florida before moving to live with his son in Brigantine in 2018. Phil enjoyed going to the casinos and fishing. He loved his family and was very good hearted. Phil could light up a room with his presence and make you feel special. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Michael and his sister Josephine. Phil is survived by his sons Philip J. Waschko, Jr. (Brenda) and David Waschko and his granddaughter Brittany. Services and Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Philip please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Keates & Plum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Phil, was sorry to hear of your fathers passing. My deepest sympathy along with my condolences go out to you and your family. I did not know your father, but I do know you from Showboat, I can only imitation how great of a father he was for he raised a great son. God Bless, Carol Baker
Carol Baker
Coworker
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results