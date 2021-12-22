Waschko, Philip J., - 92, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on Monday December 20, 2021. Philip was born in Philadelphia to the late Philip and Josephine Waschko. Philip was an insurance agent for over 30 years for State Farm Insurance Company in Philadelphia. After his retirement he moved to Boca Raton Florida before moving to live with his son in Brigantine in 2018. Phil enjoyed going to the casinos and fishing. He loved his family and was very good hearted. Phil could light up a room with his presence and make you feel special. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Michael and his sister Josephine. Phil is survived by his sons Philip J. Waschko, Jr. (Brenda) and David Waschko and his granddaughter Brittany. Services and Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Philip please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.