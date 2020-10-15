Robinson, PHILLIP (PHIL) BERNARD, - I am so far from being a pessimist...on the contrary, in spite of my scars, I am tickled to death at life. - Eugene O'Neill Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. - George Bernard Shaw. Our dad died. He was such a force of nature and perpetual motion that none of us was prepared for the grim reality of that statement. His was a life lived with passion, integrity, grit, absurdity, curiosity, courage, love, generosity, and kindness. Our dad was the son of the late Nathan and Fanny (Berger) Robinson and youngest brother to predeceased Sam, Leila (Kaneff), Richard, Harry, and Archie. He is survived by his children, Nancy, Bill, and Michael, and grandchildren Jennifer, Max, Zachary, Alec, Olivia, and Nathalie. We can't list his many cherished friends or dogs, birds, and cats, although we will say he is with his beloved Boxer Whiskey now (and hope Whiskey has his methane problem under control). Dad was born in Rochester, New York to a family he often referred to as lovable kooks, like Cousin Jake who was legally blind but still drove everywhere. You need to know we're a family of drivers. Our dad made countless road trips from Philadelphia to Texas and Florida, and, later in life, New Jersey to Canada. He claimed to have the ability to drive around a storm rather than through it without detouring, but he never actually did. There are several ditches north of Albany, New York, that look familiar. Phil grew up in Collingswood, New Jersey, and Germantown, Pennsylvania. He lived through the Great Depression, and volunteered, at 17, to serve in World War II. He was the only one in his family to go to college and the only lifelong liberal Democrat. He was made an honorary lifetime member of the NAACP for his efforts to register people to vote in Florida in the 1950s. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, he became a founding partner at Robinson, Greenberg, and Lipman in Philadelphia before turning to real estate development and politics in South Jersey. Phil served as two-term mayor of Ventnor City and as an Atlantic County Freeholder, ridding the area of a corrupt political machine. He restored integrity to government, led a blitz of public works projects, and is still remembered as a dedicated, accessible, and compassionate public leader. Phil moved to Quebec, Canada, in 1980 where he owned and operated Mont Blanc Ski Center and Gray Rocks Resort, providing steady employment for hundreds of local families. He became a Canadian citizen and endeared himself to the people of his adopted home, even though his French consisted of bonjour and oui. True to family tradition, our dad was an eccentric, with a cigar always hanging from his mouth, proud to show anyone interested (or not) the chewed, moist end as proof it wasn't lit. You could frequently find him wearing his signature tweed jacket (sometimes with khaki shorts and wool socks), each and every pocket bursting with papers, pens, cigars, mints, dog treats, and whatever else would fit. He was very pleased with his sartorial choices. Dad was an avid sculptor, art collector, golfer, traveler, and reader. He was always pushing a book on astrophysics. He loved animals and was never without one or two or twenty cats and dogs roaming his house. His home was a refuge for people down on their luck, where strangers and acquaintances quickly became part of the family. For us, he was a consummate and reliable source of wisdom and the ultimate provider. Even as a man of means, he was entirely unassuming; he was the same with everyone. Sharp, proud, and self-reliant until the end, he resisted anyone doing for him or treating him as less than fully capable. It was a shock to us that he was not immortal. Our dad will make his final road trip through Albany back to his beloved Philadelphia family. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 18, 1:30 PM precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, Pa. In lieu of flowers, we think our dad would appreciate it if you saved your money, or, if you insist, give to the causes he supported, linked below. He will be watching to make sure we vote Nov. 3. A kiss on top of your head, dad. Your loving children, Nancy, Billy, and Michael Robinson. Dad's favorite charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment at the hands of humans and must be protected, secure.aspca.org
, (800) 628-0028, Citizens for Safety, Creating communities where every child can grow up without the fear of gunfire, tinyurl.com/PhilRobinsonTribute
(617) 233-5363, ActBlue, Powering Democratic candidates, committees, parties, organizations, and c4s around the country. https://secure.actblue.com www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 15, 2020.