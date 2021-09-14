McBeth, Phillip "Glen", - The Duck Blind is closed, I have gone to join my old hunting buddies, especially Tom Bilieau who was a true friend. McBeth, Phillip "Glen", age 77, passed away peacefully at home on his own terms. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Ventnor, lived in Stowe, VT and was a longtime resident of Somers Point. Glen served in the Air Force in the 548th Strategic Missile Squad in Kansas and the 549th Bomb Wing in Michigan. He was Honorably Discharged after serving four years in 1969. Glen is survived by his brother, David J (Kathleen) of Stowe, VT and his sister, Rosemary T Hansberry of Ocean City, NJ and his loving dog Daisy, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph P and Rosemary McBeth, Sr.; his brothers Joseph P and William B McBeth and his beloved dogs Stormy and Daisy. For the rest of my friends life goes on; be sure to enjoy it! A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16th from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor. NJ. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.