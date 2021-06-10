Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip T. Smith Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Smith, Sr., Phillip T., - 57, of Pomona, NJ was born in Atlantic City, NJ to William & Sarah Smith. Phil unexpectedly passed away on June 2, 2021. Predeceased by his father, he leaves to cherish his memories, sons Phil, Jr. (Damesha) & Victor, mom Sarah, and grandson Joshua. A memorial service will be on Sat, June 19, 11:00a-3:00p at All Wars Memorial in AC. Homegoing services will be held on Sat, June 12, 12:00 noon in Edenton, NC. Services are entrusted to Adams-Perfect and Rowsom funeral homes.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
All Wars Memorial
AC, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
To The Smith Family. We were deeply saddened to hear about our brother's passing. You will be deeply missed. Rest easy in glory. Til we see you again.
Michael Doster and Michelle Doster-Ortiz
Family
June 12, 2021
Ms. Sarah, Wendi & Family. I´m so very sorry to hear of Phil´s passing. My condolences and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Zenaida Lucas
Other
June 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Smith family.
Mary Landrum(Pat)
Friend
June 10, 2021
Wendy I am so sorry to hear of this. Peace and blessings to you and your family. Hugs!
Robbin Haynes
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results