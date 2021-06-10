Smith, Sr., Phillip T., - 57, of Pomona, NJ was born in Atlantic City, NJ to William & Sarah Smith. Phil unexpectedly passed away on June 2, 2021. Predeceased by his father, he leaves to cherish his memories, sons Phil, Jr. (Damesha) & Victor, mom Sarah, and grandson Joshua. A memorial service will be on Sat, June 19, 11:00a-3:00p at All Wars Memorial in AC. Homegoing services will be held on Sat, June 12, 12:00 noon in Edenton, NC. Services are entrusted to Adams-Perfect and Rowsom funeral homes.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.