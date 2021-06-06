Hulsey, Philomena (Phyllis) Marie DeSantis, - of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 in Naples, Fl. Phyllis was born on November 6, 1927 to Enrico and Vincenzele DeSantis in Philadelphia, Pa. where she graduated from Hallahan High School. She was married on August 7, 1954 to David J. Hulsey (deceased 1999) in Phila, Pa. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Eugene Borelli. Her daughter Eileen is deceased. She is also survived by her sister, Lucy DeSantis, of Naples, Fl. She has 3 grandchildren: Mark and Lindsay Borelli, Ken Halsey, and great-grandchild Heidi Garrison. Phyllis was a 30 year federal government employee and retired as executive secretary to the Commander of the Philadelphia Naval Yard. She and David spent most of their married life in Gibbstown, N.J and retired to Ocean City, N.J. In 1985. Phyllis was treasurer of the 'Italian Cultural Club' for 25 years and a member of 'The Leisure Club' in Ocean City, N.J. She studied classical piano and loved to play for her family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, June 9th at 12 o'clock noon from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.