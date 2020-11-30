Cosulich, Phyllis, - 93, of Absecon, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home. Born in City Island, New York, she was a resident of Upper Montclair, NJ for 30 years before moving to The Villas, NJ and then to Absecon, NJ, 26 years ago. She was devoted to her husband, Jack of 57 years and lovingly raised her seven children. She was active as a volunteer in Saint Cassian's school and parish in Upper Montclair, then later in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Absecon. She was a member of the Adoration Society and the Saint Leo's Fraternity of the Franciscan Third Order. She was predeceased by husband, Jack; her son, Joseph; and brothers, Francis and Joseph Trigani. Surviving are her sons, John Jr., James, Jeffrey, and Jerome; her daughters, Mimi Deleener and Margaret Marshall; her 13 grandchildren her 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Benedict Trigani. Friends may visit on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune, NJ. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.