Dutton, Phyllis (nee Baremore), - 91, of Hammonton, NJ, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Phyllis is best remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Phyllis was also known for her ability to find enjoyment in all things and her deep love of animals. She enjoyed outings with her family and friends, music, film, and dining. Phyllis also worked for many in years in food services most notably at the Knife and Fork Inn. Her laughter, warmth, and kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her parents, John and Louella Baremore (nee Barnes). Leaving to cherish her memory are her two children, Phyllis, and Daniel (Fran); (3) grandchildren; (6) great-grandchildren; and (5) great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with the service starting at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Head of the River Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildlife Aid, Egg Harbor Township on Facebook.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.